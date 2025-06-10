Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Accused Confess to Killing Raja Raghuvanshi in Front of His Wife Sonam

The Indore Crime Branch has made a major breakthrough in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi. All four accused have confessed to the crime during police questioning, officials confirmed on Tuesday. According to sources in the Crime Branch, the accused revealed that Raja was attacked in front of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi. They said that after the murder, Raja’s body was dumped into a gorge. The accused also claimed that Sonam was the mastermind behind the murder.

The first blow on Raja was made by Vishal alias Vicky Thakur. The accused said Sonam was present at the scene when Raja was being attacked and did not react or try to stop them. They said she watched the entire assault silently and without fear.

During the interrogation, the accused said Raj Kushwaha was in Indore at the time of the murder and gave them between forty and fifty thousand rupees for the expenses.

The trio also told police that after Sonam and her husband left for Shillong, they too departed from Indore. They had to change multiple trains to reach Meghalaya. They first reached Guwahati and from there travelled to Shillong.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Poonam Chand Yadav said that only the Meghalaya Police can confirm whether Sonam returned to Indore after the murder. She said they do not have information regarding that movement.

Before Sonam’s arrest, the Shillong Police detained Raj Kushwaha based on his call detail records. He was taken into custody late on June 8. After Sonam was caught, police arranged a video call between her and Kushwaha in Ghazipur. During the call, Sonam was told that Raj Kushwaha had confessed to everything. It was only then that Sonam revealed the entire truth, police said.