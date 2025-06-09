Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Hired Men to Murder Husband Raja Raghuvanshi, Says Police

The case of Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, who went missing after going on honeymoon, took a shocking turn. Police investigation revealed that Sonam murdered Raja Raghuvanshi. Police have arrested three people including Sonam. While, one is absconding. This new turn in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case has left everyone in shock.

According to the information given by the police, they believed Sonam had allegedly paid money to kill Raja. She had paid three people and taken them to Shillong. With their help, she killed Raja. The police arrested Sonam in Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, the police have managed to arrest two of the three involved in the murder case. One person is absconding.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam got married in Indore on May 11. Nine days after the wedding, on May 20, they reached Meghalaya. On May 23, they went to see the double-decker living root bridge in Nongriat village in Shillong. After which, they went missing.