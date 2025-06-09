Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi Sent to 72-Hour Transit Remand

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of plotting her husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has been sent to a 72-hour transit remand after surrendering to police in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The remand was granted late Monday night after Shillong Police produced Sonam before the District Judge's court. The court approved the remand after hearing arguments presented by the police. According to the reports, Sonam will be taken to Meghalaya on Tuesday. She will first be taken by road to Patna and then flown to Shillong, where she will be formally interrogated by Meghalaya Police.

Read Also | Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Wedding Video Goes Viral as Wife Sonam Arrested for Husband’s Murder; Netizens React

Earlier in the day, a court in Madhya Pradesh granted a seven-day transit remand of four other accused in the murder case. The accused have been identified as Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand. While the first three were presented before the CJM Judge in Indore, Anand is being brought from Sagar and will be produced in court on Tuesday. Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI that all four accused will be transported to Shillong for further investigation.

Sonam had married Raja Raghuvanshi in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on May 10. The couple reached Meghalaya on May 21 for their honeymoon. Days later, Raja was found dead in a deep gorge near Cherrapunji, following a search operation by local police. Initially reported missing, the couple’s case soon turned into a suspected murder. After Sonam surrendered in Ghazipur, she reportedly confessed to hiring contract killers to eliminate her husband. Police said she was in a relationship with one of the accused, Raj Kushwaha. He is among four people arrested in the case. Further investigation is underway as police prepare to bring Sonam back to Meghalaya for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies)