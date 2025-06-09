Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Wedding Video Goes Viral as Wife Sonam Arrested for Husband’s Murder; Netizens React

Sonam, the wife of murdered Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi, has been arrested from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh after being missing since the incident. Police have revealed that she plotted the murder along with her boyfriend. The case has shocked the victim’s family and the community. Four people, including Sonam, have been arrested in connection with the murder. Investigators continue to uncover disturbing details about the crime.

A video from Raja and Sonam’s wedding has gone viral on social media. The clip shows Raja applying sindoor to Sonam during a marriage ritual. Raja appears happy and smiling while Sonam looks expressionless and uninterested. Her blank face has led many online users to speculate that she was never happy in the marriage. Some are even suggesting that she may have been planning the murder from the beginning.

According to Shillong police sources, Sonam was the mastermind behind the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi. She allegedly plotted the murder with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha. Investigations show that Sonam was deeply involved with Kushwaha and had pre-planned the crime.

Before the murder, Sonam and Raj reportedly sent three of their friends to Guwahati. The trio rented an Activa scooter and conducted a recce of the area. Sonam was regularly sharing Raja’s location with them.

The murder was carried out by Akash, Vishal, Anand, and Raj with Sonam’s help.