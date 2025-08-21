Meghalaya intensifies anti-drug drive; plans own Territorial Army

Shillong, Aug 20 The Meghalaya government has stepped up its crackdown on narcotics with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) reporting major seizures and arrests in recent weeks.

Officials said on Wednesday that drugs worth over Rs 4 crore were seized last week alone, and several peddlers were taken into custody. The government has announced cash rewards and certificates for ANTF personnel involved in successful operations.

Since August 2024, detention orders under Section 31 of the PITNDPS Act have been cleared against five repeat offenders, including Pynhoi Nongtdu of Thadlaskein, Hubert Lamphrang Dkhar of Mawiong Nongstoin, Marwel Nongbah of Lumpariat Jowai and Rintu G. Saikia alias Pahadi. Authorities said their bank accounts, along with those of immediate family members, have been frozen.

The government has warned that anyone providing shelter to offenders will face prosecution. Detentions may be extended if the accused resumes illegal activities.

On the security front, the state is moving ahead with a proposal to create a Territorial Army for Meghalaya. The plan will be placed before the Cabinet on August 26.

Officials said the new unit would act as a supplementary security force alongside Village Defence Parties (VDPs).

The initiative comes after the Border Security Force (BSF) recently advertised 300 posts exclusively for Scheduled Tribe candidates from Meghalaya.

In Shillong, the government has set November as the deadline to relocate hawkers from the Laitumkhrah-Civil Hospital stretch to Motphran. The relocation exercise will later be extended to other parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the Centre has cleared major tourism investments for the state. The Union Ministry of DoNER has approved a Rs 220 crore project at Sohra. The project will include an experiential tourism hub to showcase rural village life.

The Union Minister is expected to lay the foundation stone during the Cherry Blossom Festival.

The government is also planning a heritage resort at the Lawsohtun Sericulture Farm, established in 1925 during the British era. The project will be linked with the state’s textile complex and is targeted for completion within two years.

On the cultural front, the Arts and Culture Department has approved a film on the life of freedom fighter U. Tirot Sing. National Award-winning filmmaker Pradip Kurbah has been tasked with preparing the script.

