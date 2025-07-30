Meghalaya is on the path of economic growth: CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong, July 30 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday asserted that the hill state is on the path of achieving economic growth and investments are set to come here as industry players are eager to invest in the northeast.

Sangma inaugurated the largest bottling plant in the northeast at Mendipathar in North Garo Hills.

The bottling plant of Varun Beverages Limited (PepsiCo) has been set up in a 37-acre area in the Mendipathar Industrial Area, with an investment of Rs 340 crore.

“This project is a blessing for our state, as it will open up job opportunities and benefit the people of the region directly and indirectly,” the Chief Minister said.

"This is a symbol of the economic growth that Meghalaya is on track to achieve. Nobody would have ever imagined that the largest bottling plant would be right here in Mendipathar."

Sangma highlighted that a project of this scale in Garo Hills would raise the aspirations of the youth.

"The younger generation will see the opportunities that this plant will open up for them. We can anticipate that different avenues will come up in the region," he said.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Mendipathar industrial area was conceptualized in the 1990s, but for over 30 years, no investments were received.

"In the last 30 years, no unit came up. There was hope and expectation, which never got fulfilled," he said, expressing the concern of the late P.A. Sangma, who envisioned Mendipathar as a growth engine for Garo Hills.

"Today is a day of hope and fulfillment of that vision he (P.A. Sangma) had for Mendipathar and Meghalaya in general," the CM added.

He acknowledged the contribution of the Nokma (village chief) and the people of Mendipathar for donating the land for setting up the industrial area 30 years ago.

The bottling plant will engage close to 500 staff members for production and distribution of different PepsiCo products, including fruit-based juices. CM Sangma said that the plant will open up ancillary opportunities and lead to a boom in economic activities.

“The staff, including senior managers of the plant, will require accommodation facilities, which locals can set up. They will spend on their daily requirements in Mendipathar, which will slowly lead to the opening of different entities”, he added.

The Chief Minister also urged the people to take advantage of the economic activity, saying, "Our youth will get different opportunities."

He also announced that another plant would be set up in the Tikrikilla Bajengdoba area, with 90 per cent of the work already completed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor