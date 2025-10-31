Meghalaya launches Mission to make Shillong cleanest city in Northeast

Shillong, Oct 31 The Meghalaya government on Friday launched the Mission Clean Shillong 2027, a comprehensive initiative aimed at transforming the state capital into one of the cleanest and most sustainable cities in the Northeast through improved waste management, community participation, and better coordination among local bodies and traditional institutions.

The initiative was unveiled during a Consultative Meeting with locality leaders under the Greater Shillong Planning Area, organised by the Department of Urban Affairs at the State Convention Centre, Shillong.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Chief Secretary Dr Shakil Ahammed, and Commissioner and Secretary Dr Vijay Kumar D were present along with officials from the Urban Affairs Department, Shillong Municipal Board (SMB), and Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Mission Clean Shillong 2027 focuses on creating litter-free localities, achieving 100 per cent waste processing, removing legacy waste from the Marten landfill, and introducing tech-based monitoring systems. It also emphasises citizen-led cleaning drives, beautification efforts, and greater accountability in civic management.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sangma said collaboration between the government and traditional institutions is key to tackling Shillong’s urban challenges. “The purpose of these meetings is not just to point out what is not working, but to ask what we can do together to make things better,” he said, adding that the government is institutionalising regular engagement with locality leaders to drive community-led development.

He also highlighted key priorities under the mission, including CCTV installation, improved street lighting, systematic drainage cleaning, and city beautification.

Sangma announced that the first phase of CCTV installation — covering 48 localities with 250 cameras — will be completed by November-end, while the SMB will act as the sole maintenance agency for CCTVs and streetlights.

The Chief Minister distributed outcome-based scale-up funds to 14 localities for innovative beautification projects and urged leaders to adopt coordinated designs and colour schemes to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal.

With over half of the 3.5 lakh metric tons of legacy waste at Marten already remediated through bio-mining, the government is also advancing river rejuvenation, parking reforms, and community policing initiatives.

Sangma reiterated his vision to make Shillong “clean, green and liveable” through sustained teamwork between citizens and the government.

