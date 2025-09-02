Meghalaya launches Rs 6.6 crore scholarship for students in hospitality studies

Shillong, Sep 2 The Meghalaya government, on Tuesday, announced the launch of the Chief Minister Hospitality Scholarship Programme (CMHSP), under which Rs 6.6 crore will be invested to support 165 students pursue a B.Sc degree in Hospitality and Hotel Management over the next five years.

State Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, who formally launched the scheme in Shillong, said the initiative is aimed at encouraging youths to enter the hospitality sector and preparing them for global opportunities.

"The objective is to nurture talent, expand professional education in hospitality, and build a skilled workforce that can meet the growing demands of the industry," Lyngdoh added.

Under the scheme, 100 per cent tuition fees will be borne by the state government for students enrolling in the B.Sc (Hospitality and Hotel Management) programme at the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Shillong.

A total of 165 students will benefit in three consecutive batches, with 55 students -- one from each block -- selected every year.

Lyngdoh said that the programme would involve a total government investment of Rs 6.6 crore over five years, amounting to nearly Rs 3.6 lakh per student.

"This reflects our commitment to empower youth and create sustainable employment pathways in the hospitality sector," he added.

Eligibility criteria mandates that applicants must be permanent residents of Meghalaya, have passed Class XII with English as a subject, and belong to families with an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh, he said.

Importantly, there will be no age bar for applicants, he added.

Selection will be based on merit and interest, with the final decision made by a state-level selection committee, he said.

While tuition fees will be fully covered, students will have to bear the costs of hostel accommodation, mess, uniforms, and other incidental expenses.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, in a message, welcomed the initiative, calling it an important step in preparing Meghalaya's youth for careers in one of the fastest-growing industries.

"Our government is committed to creating opportunities for our young people to compete globally and contribute to the state's economy through tourism and hospitality," Chief Minister Sangma said.

