Meghalaya leads NE in adopting Common Alerting Protocol-based disaster alert system: Official

Shillong, Aug 20 Meghalaya has emerged as the frontrunner among Northeastern states in adopting and effectively using the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP)-based integrated disaster warning system, an official said on Wednesday.

The state’s proactive approach in leveraging the platform, also known as SACHET, has helped strengthen its disaster preparedness and response mechanisms.

According to data shared by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Meghalaya has already issued 62 alert messages, which have collectively reached over 7.28 lakh mobile subscribers through more than 13.84 lakh SMS notifications.

Authorities say this robust communication outreach has played a vital role in warning communities about impending natural hazards and ensuring timely response.

The CAP-based alerting platform allows real-time dissemination of warnings through multiple channels such as SMS, mobile applications, browser pop-ups and even satellite-based communication.

Designed to achieve “last-mile connectivity,” it covers a wide range of disasters, including floods, cyclones, thunderstorms, lightning, avalanches and tsunamis.

A senior official noted that alerts generated by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shillong centre have been crucial in enabling the SDMA to issue timely, location-specific warnings.

This, in turn, has enhanced community preparedness and given local authorities more lead time to activate emergency protocols.

The CAP system also integrates national agencies such as the IMD and the Central Water Commission with state-level authorities to ensure uniform and geo-targeted alerts.

While the rollout of the platform is still underway in other parts of the country, Meghalaya has been described as being “well ahead of the curve” compared to other Northeastern states in both adoption and usage.

Officials credit the state’s proactive disaster management framework for improving early warning dissemination and potentially saving lives in highly vulnerable regions.

Communities that are frequently exposed to floods and storms, particularly in rural and hilly areas, are already reporting greater awareness and faster mobilisation when alerts are issued.

With climate change intensifying extreme weather events, experts say Meghalaya’s lead in embracing CAP could serve as a model for other states in the region, underlining the critical role of technology-driven systems in reducing disaster risks and enhancing resilience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor