Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 declared

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 final exam results today, May 9. Students can check Meghalaya board Class 12th results on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. For this, they have to use their roll numbers as login credentials.

“The Result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 09-05-2023 during office hours…." the result notification reads .This year a total of 3,635 candidates appeared for the science stream exam of which 2,866 candidates passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 78.84%.The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 board exam were conducted from March to March 28, from 10 am to 1 pm.