Meghalaya: Notice to school for playing a political party's song on Teachers' Day

Shillong, Sep 10 The Meghalaya government has served a showcause notice to a school principal for playing a song that was used in the election campaign of a local political party, during the Teachers' Day celebration on September 5, an official said on Sunday.

An official said that the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Jowai in West Jaintia Hills district played the election song of Voice of the People Party (VPP), a political party in Meghalaya.

Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) Swapnil Tembe issued a showcause notice to the principal of the school.

He told the Principal that the school playing the song of a political party breached government rules.

The DSEL notice directed the Principal to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against the school authorities for the violation of rules and norms.

The VPP's election song in local tribal language during the February 27 Meghalaya assembly polls has become popular beyond political circles and is now often played at various social gatherings, including weddings and picnics in the state.

The newly floated VPP is an opposition political party in Meghalaya. In the February assembly polls, it won four seats in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

The party recently spearheaded massive agitations in the northeastern state against Meghalaya's 51-year-old job reservation policy forcing the state government to announce setting up of an expert committee to review the 1972 reservation policy.

