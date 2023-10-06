Meghalaya Police seize drugs valued at Rs 9 crores, 3 arrested

Guwahati, Oct 6 Narcotic substances valued at least Rs 9 crores were seized by Meghalaya Police in Ri Bhoi district, officials said on Friday.

According to police, based on information, they intercepted a bus that was travelling from Silchar in Assam to Guwahati. Upon searching the bus at Nongpoh area in the Ri Bhoi district, police found heroin hidden in 30 soap boxes inside the bus.

Police claimed that a total of 921 grams of heroin were kept in the soap boxes.

The incident happened on Thursday night. Police have arrested the driver of the bus, his helper and another person for allegedly being involved in interstate drug trafficking.

Police did not reveal their identities; however, they have been taken into custody after appearing in a local court on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma lauded the efforts of police and posted on his X handle: “A significant drug bust! Kudos to @ribhoipolice for orchestrating a well executed, intelligence-driven operation that led to the recovery of a huge cache of Heroin worth Rs 9 Crores! 3 notorious interstate drug traffickers are apprehended.”

He added, “Our relentless fight against the drug scourge will continue unabated and we are fully committed for DrugFreeMeghalaya.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor