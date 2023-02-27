Meghalaya polls: Voter turnout 44.73 pc till 1 pm

The voter turnout of over 44.73 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in the ongoing polling for 59 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, the Election Commission informed on Monday.

The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

The voter turnout till 11 am was recorded at 26.70 per cent and 12.06 per cent till 9 am.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma cast his vote at Walbakgre-29 polling station in Tura, Garo Hills in the ongoing Assembly polls in the state and exuded confidence in the result being in his favour.

He expressed satisfaction on the voter turnout in the polls and said that this was never seen in the past.

"People coming out in large no. to vote. This is good for democracy. I've not seen this kind of voter turnout in the past. We are confident that it'll be in our favour," he said.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Eastern West Khasi Hills at 60.59 per cent.

"East Garo Hills saw 48.95 per cent, East Jaintia Hills at 52.81 per cent, East Kashi Hills saw voter turnout at 41.89 per cent, North Garo Hills saw 47.60 per cent, Ri-Bhoi saw 31.08 per cent, South Garo Hills at 36.30 per cent, South Garo Hills saw 36.30 per cent, South West Garo Hills saw 45.20 per cent, South West Khasi Hills was at 58.14 per cent, West Garo Hills at 40.05 per cent, West Jaintia Hills at 55.37 per cent, West Khasi Hills at 49.65 per cent," as per the ECI.

Polling is being held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

Significantly, however, polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.

There are over 21 lakh electorates (21,75,236) of which 10.99 lakh are women and 10.68 lakh are male voters.

The Election Commission has deployed 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Meghalaya.

The counting of votes will be done on March 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor