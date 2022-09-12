Meghalaya prisoner on the run recaptured, another untraced

Shillong, Sep 12 A day after Ramesh Dkhar and a fellow jail escapee managed to escape mob fury in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district on Sunday in which the other four fugitives were killed, he was arrested on Monday while other man was still untraced, police said.

Police said that Dkhar was spotted in the Shangpung Thadmuthlong area by some people who informed them and a police team rushed to the spot to take him away to prevent any untoward incident.

Five under-trial prioners and convict Marsanki Tariang had escaped from Jowai jail after attacking and overpowering the guards late on Saturday evening and took shelter in a jungle. However, four of the under-trials were lynched by a mob at Shangpung in West Jaintia Hills district.

According to police, a mob of local people, mostly youths, armed with wooden sticks, badly thrashed the four killing them on the spot.

On Sunday, the fugitives came out from their hideout and tried to procure food when people identified them and attacked them.

Dkhar managed to flee from the mob fury and Tariang was nowhere to be seen when the incident took place on Sunday. Tariang was serving a jail term after having been convicted under the POCSO Act.

Among those hacked to death by the mob, included I Love You Talang, who, along with Dkhar, was arrested last month in connection with reported killing of two taxi drivers. The other lynched under-trials were Lodestar Tang, Shidorki Dkhar and Rikmenlang Lamare.

Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Monday told the ongoing session of the Assembly that the government has set up two probe panels to investigate the Jowai jailbreak and subsequent lynching of four of the fugitives.

