Meghalaya second fastest growing economy in India: CM Sangma

Guwahati, Dec 10 Meghalaya has been witnessing faster economic progress, and it is the second fastest growing economy after the southern state Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Wednesday.

Sangma today inaugurated the 4th Edition of the Tri Hills Ensemble at Ward’s Lake, Shillong. The festival celebrates the craft, culture, and cuisine of the Khasis, Jaintias, and Garos.

In his address, the Chief Minister commended the Department of Arts & Culture for creating a festival that brings us back to our roots, highlights different aspects of our culture, showcases them to the world, and ensures that the identity and legacy of our people are celebrated and preserved.

Sangma pointed out that while Meghalaya continues to achieve rapid economic progress - the second fastest growing economy in the country after Tamil Nadu - preserving cultural identity must remain central to development.

He emphasised the significance of the Tri Hills Ensemble, noting that this year’s theme, “Rivers, Roots, and Revival,” reflects the rediscovery of lost traditions, including rowing and boating competitions once held in Dawki and other areas.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for deeper documentation of tribal histories, languages, rituals, dance forms, and migratory origins.

Highlighting cultural gaps, he noted, “In Garo culture alone, there are multiple drum beats and different steps for the Wangala that only drummers can distinguish, but there is no documentation,” urging further research through initiatives like the Chief Minister’s Research Grant.

Sangma also encouraged schools to stage plays on Meghalaya’s heroes, such as Tirot Sing, Kiang Nongbah and Pa Togan Sangma, to instil a sense of pride and unity among the youth.

He concluded by expressing hope for stronger cultural exchanges and extended his best wishes to all participants and awardees.

Meanwhile, Minister of Arts & Culture, Sanbor Shullai, stated that the festival honours the enduring heritage of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo people, celebrating their culture, language, music, cuisine, and craftsmanship.

He noted that the Meghalaya Arts and Heritage Awards recognise both masters and innovators preserving identity, as well as young achievers representing new excellence.

He also acknowledged cultural research and documentation projects, including the Chief Minister’s Research Grant, which ensures the preservation of cultural knowledge for future generations.

Discussing the revival of traditional boat races, he described it as a return to a heritage that brings together men, youth, performers, artisans, and organisers in a collective effort to keep culture alive.

--IANS

