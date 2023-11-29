Meghalaya to develop transgender policy, says official

Shillong, Nov 29 A working committee has been established by the Meghalaya government to develop the state's transgender policy, an official has said.

The Directorate of Social Welfare has presented a report at the end of a two-day review meeting regarding the execution of various departmental programmes.

Additionally, it stated that the government's account head opening process for transgender individuals was being pursued by the Directorate of Social Welfare.

There are 627 transgender people in Meghalaya, according to the 2011 census.

The State and District Transgender Justice Board and complaint officers have been appointed by the state to handle complaints, according to the report.

It further stated: "It has also established standing committees in all districts to look into complaints of any police abuse against transgender people as soon as possible."

The Meghalaya Registration of Birth and Death Rules, 1999 were amended on January 23, 2018, by the state cabinet, to allow for the insertion of a transgender or third gender option in place of the sex column on birth or death certificates.

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh said: "Perhaps the stigmatisation of transgender people is the reason why there are only two or three entries in the voting records. We must first de-stigmatise and raise public awareness to prevent this vulnerable group from feeling like a social stigma before they come forward and self-disclose." Meanwhile CD Lyngwa, Director of Social Welfare, said that the department will collaborate with an outside organisation to gather data on transgender individuals.

