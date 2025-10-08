Meghalaya to set up detox, de-addiction centres in all districts: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, Oct 8 In a decisive move to combat the rising menace of drug abuse, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday announced that the state government will establish detoxification and de-addiction centres in all district headquarters within the next few months.

The initiative aims to rehabilitate every drug user and make Meghalaya a completely drug-free state.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting of the Drug Reduction, Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM), which was attended by senior government officials, representatives from faith-based organisations, and other stakeholders.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sangma said that the Health and Social Welfare Departments have been instructed to set up the basic infrastructure required for the centres in every district.

“We are hopeful that in the next three to four months, fully functional detox and de-addiction centres will be operational across all district headquarters,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that these facilities could be established within government hospitals, private institutions, or in collaboration with NGOs.

He also highlighted that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for managing these centres are being drafted, with a strong emphasis on community participation and adequate staff training.

In parallel, Sangma said that the police department has been directed to intensify its crackdown on hotspots of illegal drug peddling.

“Regular and surprise checks will be conducted, CCTVs will be installed, and manpower will be enhanced in vulnerable areas,” he stated.

The Chief Minister assured that enforcement agencies, including the police and excise departments, will work in coordination with local communities to curb both supply and retail-level distribution.

While acknowledging that law enforcement agencies have been successful in intercepting major supplies, Sangma stressed the need to target smaller, street-level networks that directly affect youth.

“We want to ensure strict action at every level. The police have been instructed to act aggressively and leave no stone unturned,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Sangma said, “The state is taking this issue very seriously. In the coming days, people will witness firm and coordinated action from all departments concerned.”

When asked about existing rehabilitation facilities, Sangma admitted that most districts currently lack adequate centres, prompting the government’s decision to establish at least one in every district.

He added that the state will also review the cost of private rehabilitation services to ensure accessibility.

“The mission is clear—we will not stop until the last user is rehabilitated and Meghalaya becomes completely drug-free,” the Chief Minister asserted.

