Mehbooba Mufti accuses former President Ram Nath Kovind of spreading BJP's agenda

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday took a jibe at "outgoing president" Ram Nath Kovind and accused him saying that he fulfilled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s political agenda at the cost of the Constitution.

Taking to Twitter, the PDP chief site Mufti slammed the former president for the scrapping of Article 370, CAA.

"The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370, CAA or the unabashed targeting of minorities and Dalits, he fulfilled BJPs political agenda all at the cost of the Indian Constitution," tweeted Mufti.

Her remarks came before NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India in New Delhi today.

President Murmu was officially declared the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ended on Sunday.

Murmu is the first member of the tribal community and the second woman to hold the top Constitutional post in the country. She was the first woman Governor of Jharkhand and served in the post from 2015 to 2021.

Born in a poor tribal family in the village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances. She taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur.

She has also served as a minister in Odisha.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor