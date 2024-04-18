Mehbooba Mufti files nomination for Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat

Srinagar, April 18 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday filed her nomination papers for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.

Accompanied by senior PDP leaders and a large number of supporters, she filed her papers before the District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, who is the returning officer of the constituency.

Earlier on Thursday, senior NC leader Mian Altaf Ahmad filed papers for this constituency, while Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad, who hinted at joining the fray, has now announced he would not contest the Lok Sabha election.

J&K Apni Party. headed by Syed Altaf Bukhari. has decided to field Zafar Iqbal Manhas from the constituency. The BJP has not, so far, announced its candidates for any of the 3 Lok Sabha constituencies of the Kashmir Valley.

The Congress is supporting the NC candidates in the Valley, and the NC is reciprocating the support in the 2 Lok Sabha seats in the Jammu division.

Anantnag-Rajouri is the only Lok Sabha constituency in J&K that has voting segments in both the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu division, as it comprises the districts of Anantnag and Kulgam in the Valley and Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu division.

Friday is the last date for filing nomination papers for the constituency that goes to polls on May 7.

