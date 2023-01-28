Mehbooba Mufti joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 28 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday in Anantnag district.

After a day's halt at Chersoo village, Rahul Gandhi started the mega walkathon towards Srinagar on Saturday morning.

In Awantipora town, the former Chief Minister and her daughter Iltija Mufti joined the yatra and walked alongside the senior Congress leader.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also the walkathon in Lethpora, Pulwama district.

Authorities said tight security arrangements have been made along the yatra's route.

"We're giving three-tier protection, all security arrangements have been done. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is going on smoothly. Traffic has also been diverted, there won't be any problem. No security lapses happened yesterday (Friday) and many people joined the walkathon," said Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar

Congress sources said the yatra will end at the Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Saturday and will start from there on Sunday morning.

