Mehbooba Mufti writes to Amit Shah seeking release of 19-yr boy arrested by NIA for allegedly radicalizing youths in J-K

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about a nineteen-year-old student who was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and urged him to look into the case to ensure his release at the earliest.

Earlier on December 31, the NIA had arrested Arsalan Feroz alias Arsalan Soub, in case of radicalizing, motivating, and recruiting youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Arsalan Feroz, a nineteen-year-old student who was arrested by NIA and urged him to look into the case to ensure his release at the earliest," the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief tweeted.

In her letter to Shah, Mufti said, "I am writing to you regarding the arrest of a nineteen-year-old student from Srinagar. Arsalan Feroz was first detained by the J-K police on October 21. After forty days he was subsequently released since nothing was found against him. Till date, there has been no FIR or case registered against this young boy in any police record. Oddly enough according to NIA, Arsalan who recently couldn't take his twelfth-grade exam owing to his detention has been accused of being a TRF operative indulging in radicalization and motivating youth to join the ranks of militant organizations."

"I met his crestfallen family today including his father who suffered a stroke because of the dire situation his son is in. It is an utter tragedy that a young boy has been arrested despite no previous adverse police records. Such actions can have catastrophic consequences for him and his family. Arsalan comes from a modest background wherein they are already struggling to make ends meet. You can well imagine the mental anguish and suffering his arrest has brought upon them," the letter further stated.

"In your last trip to Kashmir, you spoke emphatically about engaging with the youth here. Despite our political differences, I am sure we can agree that such incidents will only alienate our young generation further and leave them with permanent scars and a sense of despondency for a long time. I request you to personally intervene in this case and ensure that justice is served," it added.

