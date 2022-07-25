Mehbooba Mufti's slams former President Ram Nath Kovind

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti slammed former President Ram Nath Kovind, she said Kovind left behind a legacy of the country's constitution being "trampled upon umpteen times."

"The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370, CAA or the unabashed targeting of minorities & Dalits, he fulfilled BJP's political agenda at the cost of the Indian Constitution," Mehbooba Mufti, said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as President. She spoke about her humble beginnings in her first address as the country's top office-holder as she called for speeding up efforts to meet the expectations that the freedom fighters had for the citizens of Independent India. The 64-year-old was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in the presence of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, among others.