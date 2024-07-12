Meira Kumar criticises Nitish Kumar still demanding special status of Bihar

Patna, July 12 Former Lok Sabha Speaker and Congress leader Meira Kumar sharply criticised Nitish Kumar on Friday over his demand for special status for Bihar.

She highlighted the irony of Nitish Kumar's party, JD-U, being aligned with BJP while he is still pleading for special status to its own government.

She remarked: “JD-U has to plead with its allies even for its rights. It is sad. PM Narendra Modi should have given special state status to Bihar as soon as he formed government at the Centre. If he could not do this, then it is sad for Bihar.”

She further added: “What could be more ironic than this? Even while being in the government, JD-U is pleading for the special status to be fulfilled. PM Modi neither cares about the people of Bihar nor those who supported him, like Nitish Kumar. This is a matter of great sadness.”

Commenting on the frequent incidents of bridges collapsing in Bihar, Meira Kumar said: “The state and Central governments together are engaged in destroying Bihar. Many bridges have collapsed, no investigation is being done, and no action is being taken against the culprits. What is this government doing? The public is seeing how the bridges are built and then collapse. We have been demanding proper investigation and strict action against those guilty of it.”

She also spoke on population control, acknowledging that the government is working on this issue. “It is important to create awareness among people. Efforts are being made to make everyone aware,” she noted.

