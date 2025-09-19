Melioidosis threat rises in MP; CM Mohan Yadav orders urgent action

Bhopal, Sep 19 In a response to alarming findings from AIIMS-Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a firm stance to combat the spread of melioidosis, a deadly bacterial disease that mimics tuberculosis (TB) and poses a growing threat to paddy farmers across Madhya Pradesh.

The AIIMS report, which highlights confirmed cases in over 20 districts, links the surge in infections to the expansion of paddy cultivation and increased water sources - conditions ideal for the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei, which thrives in contaminated soil and stagnant water.

Farmers, especially those working barefoot in wet fields, are at heightened risk, along with individuals suffering from diabetes or excessive alcohol consumption.

Concerned for the health and livelihoods of agricultural workers, CM Yadav has directed the Principal Secretaries of the Health and Agriculture Departments to launch a joint initiative focused on testing, treatment, and public awareness.

"The health and prosperity of farmers and the general public is our top priority," he stated, reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting the poor and underprivileged.

The Health and Agriculture Departments have been tasked with investigating cases in both potential and affected areas.

Villages will be alerted, and farmers will be educated about the symptoms and prevention strategies. If any individual is identified with symptoms- such as persistent fever, chronic cough, or chest pain that does not respond to tuberculosis treatment - immediate medical intervention will be arranged.

In parallel, AIIMS Bhopal has begun state-wide training programs to equip doctors and medical staff with the tools to identify and treat melioidosis effectively.

Physicians from medical colleges and district hospitals are being trained to distinguish the disease from TB, which it closely resembles, and to administer the appropriate antibiotics.

As the state braces for the post-monsoon agricultural season, the government is urging farmers to take precautions when working in flooded fields and to seek medical help for unexplained respiratory symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment remain the key to preventing fatalities.

