Member of bike lifting gang 'Muneem Mewati' held in Delhi

New Delhi, July 28 The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 29-year-old member of Muneem Mewati gang, which is notorious for committing series of motorcycle thefts in a single attempt, particularly in the area of South and Southeast Delhi.

The officials said that they have also recovered 16 stolen bikes from the possession of the accused identified as Wasim, a resident of district Palwal in Haryana.

With his arrest, 20 cases of motor vehicle thefts have been worked out in Delhi, said the official.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that due to spike in auto theft incidents in South and Southeast districts, special directions were given to Southern Range of Crime Branch to curb the menace of these auto thefts.

"Different teams were formed and CCTV footage installed in the nearby vicinity of the places of crime were analysed which revealed active involvement of the Muneem gang. This gang entered the national capital in a group of four-five and took away as many vehicles in a single attempt," said Yadav.

Further, it was also revealed that the gang came to the city in late night hours and returned early morning.

"During the analysis of CCTV footage, the accused were identified as Wasim and

Muneem. After sustained efforts and technical surveillance, the location of

accused Wasim was zeroed in the area near Mewat and he was subsequently

nabbed," said the Special CP.

On interrogation, Wasim disclosed that he, along with Muneem and other gang

members after committing theft of vehicles in Delhi, sold them in Mewat.

"During the last one year, they have stolen more than 500 motorcycles from Delhi and Haryana. He also disclosed that many stolen motorcycles are still parked in Mewat," said the official.

"At his instance, 15 stolen motorcycles were recovered from Mewat. It was also found that gang leader Muneem has already been arrested in more than 70 auto theft cases but one of the active gang members named Arshad is still at large," the official added.

