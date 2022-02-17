Member of Kapil Sangwan and Jyoti Baba gang held in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 17 An active member of the Kapil Sangwan and Jyoti Baba gang has been arrested from the national capital's Najafgarh area, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Inspector Shiv Kumar Karamvir Singh and ACP Attar Singh arrested Sonu from Najafgarh area and recovered a semi-automatic pistol of .32 calibre with six live cartridges from his possession.

During interrogation, Sonu disclosed that his brother Anil is a sharpshooter and the most reliable member of the gang. Anil Podi and a few other members of the gang were arrested in connection with the killings of rival gang members, DCP Jasmeet Singh said.

Sonu had been providing financial and logistical support to other associates of this gang on the directions of Jyoti.

As per the directions of Jyoti, Sonu with the help of Sumit Dhankar and other associates conspired to extort money from wealthy persons in Delhi.

He also disclosed that on the orders of Jyoti, Sumit had arranged international numbers. One of these two numbers was sent to Sonu and another one to Jyoti Baba.

"Sonu made calls to the victims (one is chairman-cum-owner of Gaushala in village Surhera) and another a builder of Vikaspuri area and sent threatening messages to them through these international numbers. He demanded Rs two crores from each," said the police official.

When the 'gaushala' (cow shelter) owner refused to pay the money, shots were fired at his house.

A FIR was registered in PS Jaffarpur Kalan, Delhi in this regard.

