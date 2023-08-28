Member of Saddam Gauri-Salman Tyagi gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 28 Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a member of infamous Saddam Gauri-Salman Tyagi gang, who was declared ‘proclaimed offender’ and was previously involved in nine cases including murder and arms act, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Puneet Sharma aka Anil.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific information was received that the associate of Saddam Gauri-Salman Tyagi gang named Puneet Sharma, a resident of Subhash Nagar, who is declared proclaimed offender in a robbery case of Rajouri Garden would come to Tis Hazari Court to meet and facilitate gangsters Saddam Gauri and Deepu Boonda on their court hearing date.

“Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid near Tis Hazari Court complex and Puneet was successfully apprehended from Metro Station, Kashmiri Gate,” said Yadav.

On interrogation, Puneet disclosed that he came to Tis Hazari Court to meet Saddam Gauri and Deepak Boonda to facilitate them and to discuss gang related activities.

“In the year 2005, he along with Saddam, Deepak and others murdered a transgender in Rajouri Garden. In this regard, an FIR was also registered. In 2011, he was also arrested with gangster Salman Tyagi in a rape case registered at Hari Nagar police station,” said the Special CP.

The Special CP said that Tyagi and Gauri are running a gang from inside Tihar Jail through their associates.

“In the year 2019, Gauri, Tyagi, Roshan Khalla, Deepak Boonda were booked under MCOCA by Hari Nagar police station. In the year 2022, the gang was involved in conspiracy in the murder of Ajay Chaudhary, former chairman, Keshopur Mandi,” the Special CP added.

