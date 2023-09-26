Member of Tillu Tajpuriya gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 26 Delhi Police have arrested a member of infamous Tillu Tajpuriya gang, who was allegedly involved in seven cases including attempt to murder and arms act, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Ravi alias Shooter and he was also declared a ‘bad character’ of Ambedkar Nagar police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that specific input was received that a person who carries illegal firearm would come on motorcycle at Sanjay Camp T-Point, Dakshinpuri, Ambedkar Nagar. “The information was further developed and local enquiry of the area was conducted. As per input the team laid a trap, Ravi was apprehended."

"On his cursory search, one country-made pistol along with one bullet was recovered from his possession,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, accused Ravi disclosed that he has a rivalry with Shahrukh gang and he is a close associate with Tillu Tajpuriya gang. “Due to rivalry with Shahrukh gang he used to carry a country-made pistol for his safety. He also disclosed that he wants to create fear among people of his area," the DCP added.

