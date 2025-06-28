Meme-worthy meltdown: MP CM suspends eight engineers

Bhopal, June 28 Bhopal’s much-anticipated Aishbagh Railway Overbridge (ROB), intended to ease traffic congestion after the closure of a key railway crossing, has become the centre of controversy following revelations of a dangerously sharp 90-degree turn in its design.

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken swift action, suspending eight engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD), including two Chief Engineers, and initiating a departmental inquiry against a retired Superintending Engineer.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the disciplinary measures late Saturday night via a post on X, stating that he had taken cognisance of the issue and ordered an investigation.

The inquiry, conducted under the supervision of PWD Minister Rakesh Singh and executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), found serious lapses in the bridge’s design and execution.

The NHAI report flagged the 90-degree turn as a major safety hazard, recommending that vehicles should not exceed speeds of 35–40 kmph while navigating the curve. Any higher speed, the report warned, could lead to accidents.

The bridge, which spans 648 meters and cost Rs 18 crore, was originally scheduled for completion within 18 months of its launch in May 2022. However, delays and design flaws have kept it from being inaugurated. The design flaw has not only drawn criticism from engineers and safety experts but also sparked a wave of memes and ridicule on social media.

Images of the bridge’s abrupt L-shaped turn have gone viral, with users comparing it to video game tracks and questioning how vehicles are expected to manoeuvre such a sharp bend without risk of collision.

Railway authorities had reportedly raised objections to the 90-degree turn during the planning phase, but PWD engineers had cited space constraints and the proximity of a metro station as limiting factors.

Despite these warnings, the design was approved, and construction proceeded. In response to the public outcry, the state government has blacklisted both the construction agency and the design consultant responsible for the project.

A committee has been formed to oversee necessary corrections, and the ROB will not be inaugurated until all safety improvements are implemented. Additional Chief Secretary of the PWD, Neeraj Mandloi, confirmed that formal charges will be framed against the suspended officers.

Meanwhile, the redesign process is expected to include a three-foot expansion of the curve to allow safer vehicle movement, following the Indian Railways’ approval to transfer additional land for the modification.

--IANS

sktr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor