Men also have right, dignity, says Kerala HC as it grants anticipatory bail to Balachandra Menon

Kochi, Dec 11 The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to national award-winning Malayalam actor Balachandra Menon in a sexual assault case, observing that men also have the right to dignity, not just women.

A single-judge bench of Justice P V Kunhikrishnan observed that the case was filed 17 years after the incident occurred.

"It is an admitted fact that the alleged incident happened in 2007. It is also admitted that the petitioner is a known cine artist, he is also known as a film actor, director, and scriptwriter. He directed about 40 films and obtained two national awards. The nation awarded him by giving him a Padma Shri. Based on a statement of a lady, that too after 17 years, this case has been registered. It is true that investigation is going on but everybody must remember that the right and dignity is not only to a woman but to men also. This is a fit case to grant bail to petitioner in the interest of justice," said the Court.

Incidentally, the Court had earlier granted Menon interim bail on finding that there was no plausible explanation given by the complainant for the "inordinate delay" in lodging the FIR in 2024 when the alleged crime took place around 17 years back.

After the Justice Hema Committee's report on the condition of women in the Malayalam film industry was released in August, a storm of allegations was unleashed against its leading figures.

As a few former actresses publicly revealed their bad experiences, the police were quick to act, registering 11 FIRs against various film personalities.

A special bench of the High Court was now keeping track of the developments of the special investigation team formed to go forward in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor