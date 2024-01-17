Men open fire at bizman during extortion bid in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 17 A group of men opened several rounds of fire in the air while trying to extort money from a businessman, who was engaged in land mining in Sushant Golf City area in the state capital.

The incident happened on Tuesday. The car of the miner was also damaged by the accused.

The victim, Vivek Bhardwaj of Madiaon, said a group of men reached the work site in two SUVs and opened fire in the air. Later some of them broke the window panes of his car.

“The SUVs stopped at a screeching halt at the site. There were 6-7 people and some of them opened fire in the air while others started damaging the vehicles parked there. They announced that no work will be done at the site without their permission,” the victim stated in the FIR.

He said those who opened fire were identified as Akash a.k.a Sumit and Nitish Mishra.

“They threatened to kill me and my staff if we continue the work at the site,” the victim said, adding that Eldeco had allotted him the land excavation work.

Additional DCP, South Zone, Shashank Singh, said an FIR has been registered and a probe is being conducted into the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor