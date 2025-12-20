Menace of illegal migrants has crossed all limits in Karnataka, alleges BJP

Bengaluru, Dec 20 The BJP’s Karnataka unit on Saturday alleged that the menace of illegal immigrants has crossed all limits in the state and urged the Congress-led government to implement the Centre’s directives and initiate stringent action strictly.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka claimed that instead of deporting nearly 20 lakh illegal immigrants allegedly residing in Karnataka, the Congress government was “systematically nurturing them as a vote bank”.

“The menace of illegal immigrants has crossed all limits across the state. Illegal immigrants pose a serious threat to national security,” Ashoka said, accusing Congress of adopting a soft stance whenever action is initiated against them.

Referring to the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to weed out illegal immigrants from voters’ lists, Ashoka alleged that the Congress had taken to the streets under the pretext of “vote theft” to oppose the move.

He further claimed that the number of illegal immigrants involved in crimes such as murder, assault, extortion, robbery, rape and riots had increased in recent years. “Due to the Congress government’s excessive appeasement politics, illegal immigrants are obtaining Aadhaar cards and other documents and availing government benefits,” he alleged.

Quoting a report, Ashoka said police officers had estimated the presence of 15 to 20 lakh illegal immigrants in Karnataka and alleged the existence of an “ecosystem” facilitating the procurement of identity documents. He claimed they were also involved in cybercrime, prostitution, drug peddling and other serious offences.

Ashoka urged the state government to strictly comply with the Centre’s orders and take firm action, including the deportation of illegal immigrants.

Responding to the allegations, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said earlier that more than 200 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants had been deported from the state over the past few months. He acknowledged complaints of such immigrants working as construction labourers and said the process of identification and deportation was ongoing.

“The State Government will take steps to deport illegal immigrants immediately. This is a continuous process,” Parameshwara told reporters, adding that officials of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office would identify such individuals and inform the police.

He asserted that the government would not be soft on illegal immigrants and rejected the BJP’s allegation that the Congress uses them as a vote bank, stating that the party had never been in a position where it needed votes from illegal immigrants to win elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor