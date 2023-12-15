'Menstruation a biological reality': Kavitha joins issue with Smriti Irani

Hyderabad, Dec 15 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha on Friday found fault with Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani over her statement that menstruation does not call for specific policy for granting paid leave.

Kavitha said that she is disheartened by Irani’s dismissal of menstrual struggles in Rajya Sabha.

"Menstruation isn't a choice; it's a biological reality. Denying paid leave ignores the genuine pain countless women endure," she said while responding to Irani’s comment that she sees menstruation as a natural part of a woman’s journey and not a handicap.

"As a woman, it's appalling to see such ignorance, for our struggles, our journeys isn’t a consolation, it deserves a level playing field and that’s a non-negotiable.

"As a woman, it's disconcerting to see a lack of empathy for the genuine challenges women face and the fight we have to put up for everything. It’s high time to indeed bridge the gap between policy-making and reality with empathy and reason," she added.

