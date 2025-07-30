Mental health must not remain a silent struggle or social taboo: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, July 30 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Wednesday once again advocated for the welfare and dignity of persons battling mental health challenges and called upon all NGOs to redouble their efforts in the rehabilitation and reintegration of such individuals into society.

Handing over grant-in-aid cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Deepak Nabam Living Home in Itanagar and another cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Mother’s Home, Lekhi Village, the Governor acknowledging the growing need for compassionate care and structured support systems, emphasised that mental health should no longer be a silent struggle or social taboo, but a shared responsibility.

He lauded the exemplary service rendered by organisations like Deepak Nabam Living Home and Mother’s Home, recognising them as shining examples of humanity in action.

The Governor deeply appreciated the selfless dedication of their teams, noting that such efforts not only heal lives but also restore hope, dignity, and a sense of belonging to those who need it the most. Lt. General Parnaik said that their unwavering commitment to supporting some of the most vulnerable and neglected members of our society, especially those grappling with mental illness and abandonment, reflects true social service.

He said that the state and Central governments are always with them to take up their benevolent mission ahead through various programmes.

Deepak Nabam Living Home, a shelter home near Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar for the underprivileged, otherwise-abled, sick and elderly citizens managed and run by philanthropist Deepak Nabam and his wife Nabam Protima, now became a haven for the hapless people.

Currently, there are more than 400 inmates who are getting all kinds of help and support in this destitute shelter home, set up in September 2005.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the 118th episode of the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on January 19, shared the inspiring story of Deepak Nabam.

“Deepak Nabam ji has set a unique example of the spirit of service in Arunachal Pradesh,” the Prime Minister had said and added that Deepak Nabam runs a place where mentally unwell, physically challenged people, and elderly are served; drug addicts are taken care of as well.

“Deepak Nabam ji, without any help, started a campaign to support the deprived people of the society, violence-affected families, and homeless people and today his service has transformed into an organisation, honoured with many awards,” PM Modi said.

