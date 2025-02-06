Mentally-challenged girl among two minors raped in Karnataka

Raichur, Feb 6 Two minors, including a mentally-challenged girl, were allegedly raped in Karnataka's Raichur and Hassan districts, respectively, police said on Thursday.

A second standard student was allegedly raped in Manvi taluk and the police have arrested the accused.

The victim used to go to the educational institution by school bus.

The accused, who also hails from the same place, took the girl from the school van and committed the crime.

The victim was initially admitted to the Manvi Government Hospital and later shifted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The victim's parents have expressed outrage against the school management for sending their child out with a stranger.

The police also questioned one of the school staffers, who was managing the entries and exits of the students on that day when the crime was committed.

More details are awaited.

Raichur SP M. Puttamaadaiah visited the spot and was monitoring the investigation closely.

Yet another incident of sexual assault of a mentally-challenged girl was reported on Thursday in the limits of Halebeedu Police Station in Hassan district.

According to police, the accused, a neighbour, gained entry into the house when the family had gone to attend a function at a relative's place and the victim was alone.

The accused entered the house on the pretext of offering her a chocolate and raped her.

When the parents returned home, they found the victim crying badly.

The parents took her to the hospital, where the doctors after medically examining her said that she was sexually violated.

The accused who came to know about the development, had escaped from his residence from the backdoor.

The parents have lodged a police complaint and the cops have launched a hunt for the accused.

Further investigation is on.

