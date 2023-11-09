Mentally-challenged woman raped in Odisha, accused arrested

Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 A 35-year-old mentally-challenged woman was allegedly raped and stabbed in Itamati area of Odisha's Nayagarh district.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the victim was sleeping in verandah of a house.

On Thursday morning, locals and family members spotted the victim in a pool of blood and rushed her to the District Headquarters Hospital, Nayagarh.

The accused identified as Suryakant Mohanty alias Panda has been arrested, police said.

"The family members of the victim lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she had been raped by a person Wednesday night. The accused has been arrested,” said Nayagarh SDPO, Snehasis Sahu.

