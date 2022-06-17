Mentally unstable woman abandons twins in Surat hospital

Ahmedabad, June 17 In a shocking incident, twin newborn babies were found abandoned in a hospital in Surat. Doctors said that their mother seemed mentally unstable and she reached the hospital alone.

Currently, both the children are undergoing treatment in the NICU ward. Doctors said the woman was mentally unwell. She gave birth to the twins at Surat Civil Hospital late on Wednesday night.

Police and doctors were relieved when the woman, who gave birth to twins at the Surat Civil Hospital late on Wednesday night, arrived at the Gynaecology ward on Friday morning.

The case is being investigated by PSI M N Parmar at Khatodara police station. Parmar said that when the police came to know about the incident, they investigated the address of the woman (35) who had abandoned her twin children near Adajan, Harichampa Wadi.

But no trace of her was found there. The woman, meanwhile, was found in the Gynaecology ward by the police on Friday.

She said she left the children in the Civil Hospital and went home to take a bath. But when she saw a public toilet on the street, she went to bathe there and later fell asleep on the porch of a nearby shop and returned to the Civil Hospital in the morning, remembering the children.

Doctors said the woman was known to be mentally unwell. Currently, both the children are undergoing treatment in the NICU ward.

