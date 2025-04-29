Mercury breaches 46 degree mark in Jaisalmer; Barmer touches 46.4 degrees Celsius

Jaipur, April 29 Rajasthan is experiencing harsh summers in the month of April itself, with the mercury breaching the 46-degree Celsius mark in Jaisalmer to break a six-year record and the temperature in Barmer touching 46.4 degrees Celsius already.

The state, as per Met officials, is in the grip of a heat wave right now, however respite is expected in the form of storms and rain after two days.

In the last 24 hours, many of Rajasthan's districts smashed past temperature records with the maximum temperature in Jaisalmer being recorded at 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Jaisalmer recorded the maximum temperature at 46.1 degrees Celsius six years ago on April 30, 2018.

However, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 46.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4.3 degrees Celsius more than normal, in Barmer.

Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur (Sikar).

The maximum temperature in Jaipur, Alwar, Bhilwara and other cities touched the 42-degree Celsius mark too.

According to weather experts, the intense heat will continue for two more days.

From May 1, a new weather system will be active in Rajasthan, due to which there is a possibility of storm and rain.

Apart from Jaisalmer, Barmer also experienced severe heat, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 46.4 degrees Celsius. Jodhpur also recorded the highest temperature in the last 5 years and the mercury reached 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Phalodi, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jalore, Pilani, Chittorgarh and Kota were also in the grip of a heatwave.

In these cities, the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius after 10 am itself.

In Rajasthan, only Pratapgarh and Hanumangarh were the cities where the temperature was recorded below 40 degrees Celsius. Whereas in all the remaining cities, the temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius or above.

Ajmer recorded 41.8 degree Celsius, Bhilwara had 43.2 degree Celsius, Vanasthali 44.2, Kota 44.6, Chhitorgarh 44.4, Pilani 43 and Jaipur recorded 42 degrees Celsius and so on.

