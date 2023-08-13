Mercury likely to rise in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Aug 13 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the weather department has said that Tamil Nadu will witness a surge in mercury in the coming days.

A senior official of the RMC in a statement on Sunday said: "The maximum temperature is expected to increase by two to three degree Celsius than normal."

The temperature may touch 40 degree Celsius in the days to come in many areas of Tamil Nadu including interior areas of the state.

However, there are possibilities of sea breeze induced storms bringing rains in Chennai and Puducherry in the days to come.

