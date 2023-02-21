"Mercury to dip in parts of Himachal, entire J-k by Feb-end": IMD scientist

After a continuous spell of abnormal temperature in Himachal Pradesh in February, the Met Office has forecast normality to be restored by the end of this month, as there will be a dip in the maximum temperature over the next few days.

Speaking toover phone on Monday, Surender Paul, a scientist with the India Meteorological Department, due a fresh Western Disturbance, condiions have become favourable again for a drop in the maximum temperature in the hill-state and the same will be experienced by the end of this month.

"Over the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature has decreased marginally by about 2 degrees Celsius. Further, the under the influence of the Western Disturbance, there has been extensive cloud formation and snowfall in the higher reaches (of Himachal), making a difference to the maximum temperature," Paul said, adding that the minimum temperature has remained unchanged.

The IMD scientist said, "The minimum temperature there (Himachal) is 5.4 degrees Celsius above par and the maximum temperature is nearly 6.2 degrees Celsius above normal."

Meanwhile, tourists in Shimla, Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh were left disappointed as the maximum temperature in the hills started inching up.

At 14.4 degrees Celsius, state capital Shimla recorded the highest-ever minimum temperature on February 18. The mercury has been inching up in the hills and across the North Indian belt over the last few days.

Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Kinnaur districts also recieved less snowfall as compared to the previous year.

However, a fresh Western Disturbance has brought snowfall in the higher reaches of the state, resulting in a dip in maximum daytime temperature.

"The effect of the Western Disturbance will be experienced today and tomorrow (Wednesday). There may be a further dip in maximum temperature in the next 24 hours, but after that, the mercury will rise again. We also expect similar weather systems to take the mercury down in the hills at the end of February and after," the IMD scientist said.

However, he added the impact of the Western Disturbance will only be felt in parts of Himachal and the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

"The impact of the Western Disturbance will be confined to Lahaul, Spiti, Kangra, and Chamba, as well as the entire Jammu and Kashmir region," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

