Mercury touches new high in Rajasthan as scorching heat grips state

Jaipur, June 9 Most parts of Rajasthan continued to reel under a severe heatwave on Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heat alerts for several districts.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur issued an 'Orange Alert' for severe heat in Sriganganagar and Bikaner for Monday, while a 'Yellow Alert' has been sounded in nine other cities of the state.

In the past 24 hours, Sriganganagar emerged as the hottest place in India, with the mercury soaring to 47.4 degree Celsius, up by 2.8 degree Celsius from Saturday.

The heatwave here began early on Sunday morning and persisted late into the night, with the border areas witnessing the brunt of the extreme weather.

Bikaner, with a maximum temperature of 46 degree Celsius, was the second-hottest place in the country.

More than eight cities in Rajasthan were under the grip of a heatwave on Sunday, and no significant relief is expected for the next two days.

Cities that faced extreme heat include Barmer at 45.9 degree Celsius, Churu at 45.6 degree Celsius, Phalodi at 45.4, Jaisalmer at 45.2, Kota at 45, Pilani and Vanasthali (Tonk) at 44.2, Bhilwara, Alwar, Jodhpur at 43.4 each, Jhunjhunu and Dausa at 43.3 and Jaipur 43.5 degree Celsius, an increase of 1.7 degree Celsius from Saturday.

All these cities reported intense heatwave conditions, severely impacting daily life.

Authorities have advised citizens to avoid stepping out during peak hours and stay hydrated.

While almost all districts of Rajasthan recorded a temperature of above 40 degree Celcius, the only hill station of Rajasthan, Mount Abu registered a maximum temperature of 31 degree Celcius and minimum temperature of 28 degree Celcius.

Meanwhile, on Monday, clouds hovered over Tonk and its surrounding areas, offering a brief respite in appearance — but no actual rainfall was recorded.

