Mercury under free fall in J&K, Srinagar records minus 2.1

Srinagar, Nov 28 Cold wave gripped Kashmir Valley on Thursday as Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of the season so far, at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said the night temperatures have fallen across Kashmir as Srinagar city recorded sub-zero minus temperature.

The minimum temperature was minus 2.5 in Gulmarg and minus 5 in Pahalgam.

In Jammu city, the minimum temperature was 10.1, in Katra 9.2, Batote 4.2, Banihal 8.7 and Bhaderwah 1.2.

Three weak western disturbances are likely to hit Jammu and Kashmir from November 29 onwards.

Under the influence of these, light to moderate snowfall is expected in the higher reaches while plains could receive rain during this period.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ starts on December 21 and ends on January 30 like each year.

During this period, most water bodies in the Valkey freeze at the top making boating difficult.

Mornings are mostly covered with a thick blanket of fog during the Chillai Kalan and the day temperatures also hover around 5 to 7 degrees Celsius while night temperatures fall to around 6 to 8 degrees on average.

It is during this period of harsh cold that Kashmiris wear thick garments called ‘Pheran’. An earthen pot woven in willow wicker called the ‘Kangri’ is filled with charcoal and kept under the Pheran to provide the much-needed warmth to beat the extreme cold.

Electricity plays hide and seek during the winter months because of low discharge in the Valley’s rivers affecting electric power generation in hydro-based power projects adversely.

