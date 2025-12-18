Messi event chaos: Bengal DGP among three top officials submit replies to show-cause notices

Kolkata, Dec 18 Two senior IPS officers, including the state police chief, and a top government official submitted their responses to the West Bengal government on Thursday regarding the show-cause notices issued over the mismanagement and vandalism during Argentina’s football icon Lionel Messi’s event at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

State Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, and Sports Department Principal Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha filed their responses within the 24-hour deadline, sources in the state secretariat confirmed.

The notices were issued after an inquiry committee, led by retired Justice Asim Kumar Roy, cited a lack of coordination and administrative failure during the December 13 event of Messi in the city.

Acting on the committee’s findings, the state government initiated administrative action against several IPS and government officials. Show-cause notices were issued to DGP Rajeev Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, while the chief executive officer of Yuva Bharati Krirangan was removed from his post. The government also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior IPS officers to conduct a detailed probe into the incident.

In addition, Bidhannagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Aneesh Kumar was suspended, and departmental proceedings were initiated against him for alleged negligence of duty on the day of the event.

Sources said the officials concerned have submitted their written statements to the inquiry committee within the stipulated time. However, the contents of the replies are not yet known.

According to sources, the Sports Department secretary has stated that the event was not conducted in the phased manner that had been communicated to the authorities, and that the organisers altered the plan on the day of the programme. The written responses of Rajeev Kumar and Mukesh Kumar were not immediately available.

On December 13, Salt Lake Stadium was filled to capacity well before the event began, with spectators waiting to catch a glimpse of the Argentine footballer. Soon after Messi arrived, crowds surged towards him, with many trying to take photographs despite the presence of security personnel.

The situation soon turned chaotic, with spectators complaining that they could not see Messi, who left the field after 22 minutes. This was followed by vandalism, with chairs and bottles being thrown onto the field. Several spectators broke through the gates and entered the ground, while damage was also reported in the galleries and restrooms of the stadium.

Following the incident, the state government constituted the inquiry committee and arrested event organiser Satadru Dutta. On Tuesday, state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas resigned, while show-cause notices were issued to top IPS officers, including DGP Rajeev Kumar.

