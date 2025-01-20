MeT department issues yellow alert for rain, fog in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 20 The Meteorological (MeT) Department on Monday warned of a new western disturbance which will become active in Rajasthan within the next 48 hours.

The Department has issued a yellow alert for rain and fog in 10 districts.

According to the MeT office in Jaipur, minimum temperatures may increase by 2 degrees Celsius over the next two to three days. Dense fog is likely to cover parts of the state during this period.

The new western disturbance is forecasted to affect the region on January 21 and 22. As a result, light rain may occur in some areas of the northwestern and northeastern regions of the state.

After January 22, dense fog is expected in parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions.

The weather in the state in the last 24 hours remained predominantly dry. Moderate to dense fog was reported in some areas. Dungarpur (AWS) recorded the highest maximum temperature at 30.6 degrees Celsius while the lowest minimum temperature was 6.8 degrees, recorded at Pali Jawai Dam.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for January 22, predicting light rain, thunder, lightning, and dense fog in Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Sikar, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Karauli.

On January 23, the yellow alert will remain in effect, with similar conditions expected, including light rain, thunder, lightning, and dense fog in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Sikar, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Karauli.

Further, the minimum temperature remained under 10 degrees in many districts increased in the last 24 hours. While Ajmer recorded a minimum temperature of 13.3 degrees, Bhilwara had 11.6, Jaipur had 14 degrees Celsius, Sikar 12 degrees, Kota 12.2 degrees, and Dholpur 13.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the extended winter holidays in the state came to an end on Monday. Schools across the state, which were closed due to the severe cold wave and dense fog, reopened in the morning. The scheduled date for ending the winter break was January 16 but was extended till January 19 in various districts due to the extreme weather conditions.

