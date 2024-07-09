Bihar Rains: Heavy Downpours, Lightning Threaten 10 Districts as Met Department Warns

Patna, July 9: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted lightning strikes and heavy rainfall in 10 districts of Bihar on Tuesday. Over 45 fatalities were reported due to lightning strikes in several districts of Bihar in the first nine days of July. Heavy rain is expected to take place in Siwan, Gopalganj, East Champaran, Supaul, Saharsa, Madhepura, Araria, Purnea, Aurangabad, and Kishanganj Districts while the Met department also predicted moderate rain in Patna, Rohtas, Kaimur, Katihar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, and other areas. The officials of the Met department asked the people to follow guidelines issued by the disaster management authorities to ensure safety.

People have been asked to stay in brick and mortar buildings during the rain, avoid going into fields or taking shelter under trees and stay away from electric poles.North Bihar’s West Champaran and Gopalganj districts are experiencing severe flooding due to water discharge from the Valmiki Nagar Gandak Barrage. Water has entered several villages in the Nautan block in West Champaran.Villages in Sonversa block have turned into islands due to the flooding.Residents in the affected areas have been advised to take the necessary precautions and stay informed about the latest updates from local authorities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor