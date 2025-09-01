Met office forecasts rain in Bengal ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata, Sep 1 The Meteorological Department has forecast spells of rain in Kolkata and several districts of south Bengal in the run-up to Durga Puja, the state’s biggest festival.

Officials said a cyclonic circulation has developed over the north Bay of Bengal, while another low-pressure area is likely to form over the sea, bringing in large amounts of moisture. Under the combined influence of these systems, light to moderate rain is expected in Kolkata and the adjoining districts this week and later also.

“The monsoon trough is currently extending east-south-eastwards to the Bay of Bengal via Bikaner, Kota, and Gopalpur. With abundant moisture entering the land, conditions remain favourable for rainfall. North Bengal may experience heavy showers in some areas, while scattered rains will continue in South Bengal,” a Met office official said.

Although Durga Puja begins formally on Shashthi (September 28), festivities start from Mahalaya (September 21), marking the beginning of Devi Paksha. Showers in the lead-up to the celebrations could dampen the festive spirit for many.

According to the forecast, rain will commence on Tuesday. Districts likely to be affected include Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, East Burdwan, and Nadia, with thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. From Wednesday, thunderstorms are likely across all south Bengal districts.

In north Bengal, rainfall intensity has slightly reduced, though Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda are expected to receive light to moderate rain from Tuesday. The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in north Bengal on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, while the minimum stood at 27.2 degrees C, 0.6 degrees C above normal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor