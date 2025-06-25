Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rainfall in parts of TN today

Chennai, June 25 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted light to moderate rainfall in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, with eight districts expected to receive showers.

The forecast also includes possible thunder, lightning, and strong winds in some areas due to a change in the westerly wind pattern.

According to RMC officials, the districts likely to witness rainfall include the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Dindigul. These areas, particularly those located in the Western Ghats and the southern tip of the state, are more susceptible to moisture-laden winds during the southwest monsoon season.

A statement from the weather office noted that "light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Wednesday."

The department attributed this to fluctuations in the speed and intensity of westerly winds moving over the region.

While most interior parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to remain hot and dry during the daytime, districts in the western and southern regions may experience temporary weather disturbances late in the evening or night.

Residents in the districts have been advised to take necessary precautions against lightning and sudden gusty winds.

Farmers and those working in open areas are particularly urged to stay alert during afternoon and evening hours.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs are likely to remain largely dry, with partly cloudy skies prevailing throughout the day.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels remaining high.

The Meteorological Department is closely monitoring the situation and is expected to issue further updates if there are significant changes in weather conditions over the coming days.

