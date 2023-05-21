Meteorological department predicts light to heavy rainfall in parts of TN

Chennai, May 21 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday predicted light to heavy rainfall in many regions of Tamil Nadu and some parts of Puducherry.

The RMC in a statement said that heavy rains are expected in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tiruppatur,Erode, Salem, Namakkal and Karur districts of the state.

The weatherman also issued a thunderstorm warning in these areas.

In Chennai, sky is likely to be partly cloudy and a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some regions of the city.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor