Meteorological dept warns of health risks as extreme heat grips Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 30 With a severe heatwave sweeping across western Rajasthan, the Meteorological Department has issued a public advisory, warning of serious health risks associated with the extreme temperatures.

R.S. Sharma, Director of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, said that vulnerable groups -- including the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions -- are at greater risk of heat-related illnesses.

“People working long hours outdoors or under direct sunlight are particularly susceptible to heat exhaustion and heatstroke,” he noted.

Sharma also highlighted the broader impact of the heatwave. “Intense heat conditions can cause significant stress to crops and vegetables, potentially affecting agricultural productivity. Domestic animals, birds, and wildlife are also at risk,” he said.

To stay safe, Sharma urged people to remain indoors during peak heat hours and to stay in shaded or cool environments. “Hydration is crucial. In addition to drinking plenty of water, traditional beverages such as lassi and nimbu pani, as well as Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), help replenish essential electrolytes lost through sweating,” he advised.

Farmers have been asked to take proactive measures to protect livestock by providing shaded shelters and regular access to water, and to schedule irrigation during cooler hours. Similar care should be extended to birds and wildlife, he added.

Rajasthan continues to experience intense heat, with Jaisalmer recording the state’s highest maximum temperature on Tuesday at a scorching 46.3 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees above normal. Bikaner registered the highest minimum temperature at 29.8 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions prevailed across parts of the Jodhpur division.

According to MeT officials, there is no major change expected in temperatures over the next 48 hours. However, a marginal drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius is likely afterward. Heatwave conditions are forecast to persist in Barmer, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer, with parts of Jaisalmer and Barmer expected to be most affected on May 1.

Some respite may come from Thursday onwards, with a forecast of cloud cover, thunderstorms, drizzle, and dust storms in isolated parts of the state.

Among other cities, Phalodi recorded 45.8 degrees Celsius, Barmer 45.7 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 44.5 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 44 degrees Celsius, and Kota 43 degrees Celsius. Gangdhar in Jhalawar district received 3 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, while most of the state remained dry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor