Metro Viral Video: Woman Caught On Camera Eating Inside Compartment, Fined Rs 500 in Bengaluru (Watch)

In Bengaluru’s Namma Metro, a woman was caught eating inside a compartment. Visuals of her eating have surfaced on social media. The female passenger boarded the train at Madavara station and was heading to Magadi Road on April 26. Her video of eating was recorded by a fellow passenger. The video that is now viral on social media shows a woman sitting on a seat while she is enjoying a snack from her tiffin. The security staff noted this incident and fined the woman for breaking the rules.

Beware! Eating inside the Bengaluru metro could cost you , a woman was fined 500 rupees after a co passenger made a video of her eating and uploaded it on social media. The security team intercepted her today and fined her. pic.twitter.com/8NIbfCiytX — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) April 28, 2025

“On April 26, 2025, she broke the regulations by eating while riding the subway, a transgression that was captured on camera by a fellow passenger and shared on social media,” an official said.

To keep the metro clean, food and drink consumption is prohibited on inside the train compartments. All passengers are encouraged to follow these guidelines and do their best to maintain the cleanliness of the metro system, according to Bengaluru Metro. According to the official, commuters must follow the guidelines because the metro is a shared place and they want to make sure that everyone has a safe and comfortable ride.